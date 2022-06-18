The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Windy weather to hit North-West on Monday, SES, BOM warn

Meg Powell
By Meg Powell
June 18 2022 - 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North-West to brace itself for second round of wind, SES warns

The North-West will be buffeted by high winds on Monday, possibly felling already weakened trees, the State Emergency Service has warned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Powell

Meg Powell

Journalist

Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.