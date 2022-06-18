If Gillon McLachlan says it's compulsory and would be so beneficial for Tasmania to have a state-of-the-art stadium in Hobart in order to qualify to have a team of its own - then the AFL should fund it, build it and then manage it.
Maybe Tasmania can throw in the land on a 99-year lease.
It would go a long way towards rectifying 160-plus years of shortage of respect and recognition for Tasmania as a heartland football state.
And if, as the chief executive has suggested, the cost is around $750 million then that's just a mere $23 million a year for each of the 32 years that Tasmania has been left out of the league since it morphed from the VFL to the AFL in 1990.
That's around the same amount of money that the AFL Commission will soon be investing in the base salary of $39,000 for each of the 540 listed AFLW players from this season.
The AFL would surely be able to acquire equity or superannuation funding partners to build the Hobart Stadium and the beauty of such an arrangement, given its pre-conditional nature for a Tassie Team, is that it would take away much of the emotion and uncertainty out of start-up and future funding of the team itself.
It also makes sense for the AFL because the stadium need not be simply about a Tasmanian team and whether it is viable long term.
The AFL could schedule whatever matches it wants to play there - one or two every weekend.
The costs of flying teams and support staff to Hobart and back each week is a mere drop in the ocean within the AFL's overall budget.
And the reality is that with a much greater emphasis on the televised and streamed version of the product, it would not matter so much where the games are played - and what better place to play than in a stadium owned, operated and controlled by the AFL itself?
It would also be able to hire the venue out for all the cricket and assorted other sporting events along with a range of concerts that we are told will flock to Hobart if a stadium is built.
Again, it would make absolute sense for the AFL to be able to expose itself to new and diverse revenue streams.
The Tasmanian Government and its taxpayers have myriad responsibilities and expectations in terms of budget outlays. Right now, and for some time to come, the most critical will be in health services and affordable housing.
Modest funding for community sporting and recreation facilities goes hand in hand with these priorities but not the building of mega-stadiums nor the running of them.
But for the AFL this is core business - and as McLachlan has so emphatically stated, absolutely crucial to the formal expansion of the game to Tasmania.
But like Eddie McGuire's latest blueprint for a Tasmanian team, so much of this is about preparing for the inevitable outcome of the outsourcing of the decision on its inclusion to the existing AFL club presidents.
McGuire's pitch was so inevitable that that it was foreshadowed in this column three weeks ago.
He is thinker and a bright bloke - and Wednesday night's television presentation may well have been all of McGuire's own work.
But no-one knows the thoughts and machinations of those within the presidents' collective and inside AFL House better.
Eddie's plan would be absolutely reflective of where this is heading right now.
Despite all the expectations of the riches that will flow to the game at the highest level from the impending broadcast deal, the clubs are far from comfortable with their place in the game - especially in the style to which they have become accustomed.
The pandemic and the undue haste to evolve AFLW have had significant impact on both planning and finances.
The last thing most of them want is for their share of the spoils to be divided by 19 instead of 18.
Quite apart from the quandary the Kangaroos find themselves in right now.
And if a stadium is so crucial to a Tassie team that will play only five or six matches a year in it, why isn't a second similar stadium so essential to play the other five or six games?
