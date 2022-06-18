The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL should pay for new Tasmanian football stadium

By Brian Roe
June 18 2022 - 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDING TALL: An image of the proposed new stadium in Hobart.

If Gillon McLachlan says it's compulsory and would be so beneficial for Tasmania to have a state-of-the-art stadium in Hobart in order to qualify to have a team of its own - then the AFL should fund it, build it and then manage it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.