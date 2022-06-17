The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

133 Tasmanian schools in national Chaplaincy program will no longer have to choose a chaplain

IB
By Isabel Bird
June 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schools to choose between chaplain or qualified social worker

The Anglican church says the National School Chaplaincy Program is working very well and does not understand why the Australian government wants to diminish its religious operation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.