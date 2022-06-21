Ava Philpott's dedication to football is seeing her go places.
After convincing her mum to let her play, she has impressed in the ruck and midfield for Deloraine under-14s and under-17s in the Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association.
Advertisement
The 13-year-old has been nominated for the female rising star category as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
The teenager's biggest achievement to date has been making this year's under-13 girls' Tasmania Devils team.
She was selected in the squad of 24 after participating in try-outs and then a trial match at Ulverston earlier this year.
"I was pretty excited to know that I got picked out of more than 24 players," she said.
The Devils are due to face a southern team at Invermay Park on July 20.
Deloraine's under 14 girls' team is sixth on the ladder and has three wins and six losses. They play North Red at home this Sunday.
The Kangaroos have been struggling for numbers and Ava was more than happy to help the under-17s given her height.
And the youngster has more than held her own.
Her generous spirit and willingness to help younger players was something highlighted in her nomination.
"I just love getting up and tapping the ball out of the pack, it's really fun," she said of playing in the ruck.
She has booted 19 goals and is leading goal-kicker at the moment in under-14s.
The left-footer, who hails from Chudleigh, has booted most of her goals on the run.
Ava is a diehard Sydney Swans support and admires the way Braeden Campbell goes about his footy.
"He hasn't played much this season because he's new and he hasn't been picked for many games," she said.
"But I like him because he's new and young. And he's been through all these state teams and rep teams like I have."
Advertisement
Ava received the most valuable player award at an AFLW gala day last year while captaining Country Gold in the North West Primary Schools Sports Association.
They won all three games and but then fell in the grand final. She played in the ruck for the first time ever that day.
The Deloraine High year 7 student went to Mole Creek Primary.
Do you know someone who is contributing to Northern Tasmanian sport, whether through participating or assisting?
The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards, sponsored by Woolworths, provide acknowledgement of accomplishments by players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
Nominations close on October 2.
Advertisement
Entries must include a photograph of the entrant with nominees to be featured weekly in The Examiner on Wednesdays.
Steven Hanson (swimming), Jensen Smith (cricket), Logan Ruffin (tenpin bowling) and Trinity Inall-Bejah (sprinting) have been the other nominees so far this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.