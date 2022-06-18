The round 11 George Town, Meander Valley clash has the makings of a great contest.
The NTFAW division one second and third-placed teams are trying to reel in the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Saturday's game is likely to give insight into who is best positioned to do that this season.
The Saints won by 16 points at Westbury last time and will enjoy home-ground advantage.
A second-half blitz saw George Town defeat Evandale 9.10 (64) to 2.3 (15) in round 10 at Morven Park on Saturday.
It was a tight first-half in the second versus fourth clash with the Saints leading by nine points at the main break.
But the victors put on seven majors to zip in the final two quarters to blow out the margin.
Tyeisha Hinds, who represented the NTFAW last weekend, continued her strong year with a best on ground performance.
Holli Geeves, Taleesha Gibbs, Jill Fish, Sophie Cooke and Eileen Blyth were handy too.
Grace Gee, captain Georgia Rowley, Elspeth Campbell, Phoebe Barnett and Lydia Holz were the Eagles' better players.
Tamara Burt, Chantelle Clarke and Sophie Cooke kicked two snags each for the winners while Hayley Marshall and Phoebe Barnett booted Evandale's majors.
Meander Valley made light work of Longford at home with a 11.13 (79) to 1.1 (7) win.
The Sunettes consistently hit the scoreboard with three goals in each of the opening three terms before adding another two in the last.
Kia Rogers, Tiffany Whitney, Sophie Townsend, Ella Cresswell, Montanna Eastley and Naomi Stubbs were the standout players in the victory.
Alanah Boyack, Claire Worker, Chelsea Wells, Georgina Viney, Rachel Watson and Kendal Peters battled hard for the Tigers.
Kate Bowland booted her first three goals of the year while Kayleigh Crawshaw and Meg Wilkinson chimed in with two apiece.
Co-skipper Boyack kicked the Tigers' solitary major.
Meanwhile, ladder-leader South Launceston was made to work for their 5.6 (36) to 0.0 (0) away victory over Deloraine.
Regular league MVP vote-getters Hayley Breward and Hannah Viney were instrumental again.
Kate Child, Angela Mayne, Emma Attard and Lisa Patterson contributed well too.
Patterson kicked three goals while Breward and Ruby Lanham kicked one each.
South Launceston and Longford meet at Youngtown Oval in round 11 while Deloraine and Evandale have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
