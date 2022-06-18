UTAS Lions scored their second win of the season outlasting Meander Valley 12.6 (78) to 8.10 (58) in a competitive battle at Westbury.
Both teams came out firing with the Lions up 4.3 (27) to 3.3 (21) at the first break.
UTAS got away in the third term with four goals to one. The gallant Suns outscored the Lions three majors to two in the final quarter.
The Lions scored their first victory in four years when the sides met in round one.
Hobart Uni recruit Tim Reynolds continued his fine season being named the victor's best.
He had great mates in Declan Coffey, Hamish Lockett, Tayte Kearnes, captain Will Geysing and Adam McDermott who also played well.
McDermott and Kearnes banged home four majors each while prolific goal-kicker Lockwood Duncombe added another two to his season tally.
Allan Brooks was again good for the Suns and was well supported by Matt Brooks, Lachlan Bellinger, Dylan Bakes, Ben de Bomford and co-skipper Anthony Johnson.
Ben de Bomford and Matt Brooks nailed two goals each.
Old Scotch got the better of Old Launcestonians in the match of the round at Invermay Park.
The second versus fifth clash looked like it could be an arm-wrestle but it was over by half-time with the Thistles leading by 48 points.
Two majors each from Charlie Eastoe, Lachlan Edmunds, John McKenzie and Stephen Blizzard helped get the job done.
Connor Bryant, Blizzard, skipper Jonty Swallow, Edmunds, Eastoe and Jock Darke played pivotal roles.
OLs' Field Reeves slotted two and Zach Gardner, Matt Spohn and captain Campbell Fraser gave their all.
The Thistles enter their round 11 encounter against reigning premier Lilydale in great form.
They've beaten fellow final contenders St Pats, East Coast and OLs in their most recent games.
All eyes will be on that match-up at NTCA ground.
St Pats accounted for Evandale 10.7 (67) to 3.7 (25) at Morven Park.
The Saints kept the Eagles at arm's-length all day and their four-goal first term was a highlight.
St Pats' leading goal-kickers were Jake King (three), Nathan Barry and Josh Bellchambers (two).
Jake Kilby, Luke Walsh, Jake Carins, Tom Hilder, Brodie Vocke and Callum Harrison were impressive.
Playing-coach James Conroy, Tyler Brown, Zac Foulkes, Caleb Bushing, Aaron Rush and Blake Watt were Evandale's standouts.
Geoff Stick, Justin Hutton and Foulkes were the Eagles' goal-kickers.
The Lilydale, Perth clash was over in the first quarter.
The destructive Demons kicked eight goals while keeping the Magpies to one point.
The Pies got some respect back in the second quarter being outscored three majors to two.
It was 17.17 (119) to 5.6 (36) when the final siren sounded.
Trent Griggs, Jai Asbury, Sam Lockett, Tom Grimes, Daniel Viney and Logan Reynolds put in top performances for the home team.
Thane Bardenhagen bagged four while James Storay and Billy Tuckerman kicked a trio of goals each.
Billy Walker, Matt Rigby, Jakob Williams, Will Haley, Joel Murray and Jesthony Ziemkiewicz were busy for the Pies and Jesse Rhodes slotted two.
East Coast, who had a bye, takes on Evandale at St Helens next weekend.
Perth hosts Meander Valley while St Pats and UTAS duel at John Cunningham Oval. OLs have a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
