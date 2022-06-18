Fabulous outfits, karaoke and cultural perspectives are set to join forces for a special performance, celebrating the return of the flamboyant Princess Feng Yee.
The Princess Returns 2 is the upcoming show to be held at the Earl Arts Centre on June 24 and 25. Created and performed by Greg Leong the evening will see unexpected insights into what is happening in Australia and across the world from a different perspective.
Similar to Greg Leong himself, the character of Princess Feng Lee arrived in Australia in 1982.
Creator and star of the show Greg Leong , who was born Hong Kong before emigrating to Tasmania, said that the show is not a drag show but instead similar to Barry Humphries' character Dame Edna.
"The Princess is an alter-ego of mine," he said.
"Dame Edna is a scary looking woman and the Princess, she is not ugly, but she is an older lady that has poor taste and wears outlandish costumes and says crazy things.
"She comments about the state of the world and current affairs such as COVID, Trump and other topics in a satirical way much like a revue."
The Princess Returns 2 follows the continued story that Greg Leong first presented 20 years ago.
"I did a show 20 years called Jia and that in Chinese means family, and it was about a Chinese princess who is the illegitimate great great granddaughter of the last Emperor of China who was removed in 1912," he said.
"She marries a rich Chinese-Australian restaurant owner and comes to Sydney and spends all his money after he dies and then moves down to Tasmania and she has decided that to make her life useful she will start a Karaoke in Education program to help other Chinese people coming to Australia to settle.
"She teaches Australian ways and slang words and she does this through Aussie songs, she will be singing songs like 'Home Among The Gum Trees' and 'Waltzing Matilda', with a twist on each song."
The Princess Returns 2 is on June 24 and 25 at the Earl Arts Centre. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
