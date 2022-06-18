The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greg Leong created and stars in The Princess Returns 2

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
June 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KARAOKE CABARET: The flamboyant Princess Feng Yee, played by Greg Leong, will perform at the Princess Theatre on June 24 and 25. Picture: Supplied

Fabulous outfits, karaoke and cultural perspectives are set to join forces for a special performance, celebrating the return of the flamboyant Princess Feng Yee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.