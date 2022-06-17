The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dawn Anne-Marie Ward must give up cannabis habit

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 17 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trafficker gets drug treatment order

A Newnham drug trafficker who walked out of the Supreme Court in Launceston after receiving a drug treatment order has to kick a two gram a day cannabis habit to avoid jail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.