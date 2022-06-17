Tasmanian mining royalties are surging in a piece of good news for state finances.
Resources Minister Guy Barnett said the mining industry was on track to pay record royalties to the state this financial year.
"To date, the Tasmanian mining industry has delivered a record $83 million in mineral royalties and over $2 million in rentals and other fees this financial year," Mr Barnett said.
"This exceeds last year's record of $60.7 million and is more than double the 2019-20 royalties received that totalled $31.6 million.
"These royalties support essential services like health and education for the benefit of all Tasmanians."
Strong prices have boosted the royalty payments and have also lifted the value of state exports.
The value of merchandise exports sent overseas reached a record $4.67 billion in the year to April, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures.
Mr Barnett said the mining and minerals processing sector accounted for $3 billion of that.
He said mineral exploration spending had increased recently.
"Given the downturn during the pandemic, the Tasmanian Liberal government responded quickly and introduced the Explorer Support Package to assist businesses until the investment climate improved," he said.
"This initiative sat alongside our popular Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI) and Geoscience Initiative, both of which are receiving additional funds as part of our 2021 election platform.
"Pleasingly, reported exploration expenditure was $20.9 million in the year to December 2021, a 94 per cent increase on the preceding 12-month period.
"This is a sign that confidence is up, businesses are investing and that our support is having an impact."
Tasmania has a host of actual and potential mining developments, some of them involving large operations.
