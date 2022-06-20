Variety Tasmania is ensuring Australia's great sporting culture extends to every child, including the ones who need a little extra help to participate, with the first Tasmanian Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Days starting next week.
Partnering with Disability Sports Australia and delivered in collaboration with Para Quad, the first Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Days will be held in Devonport today, then Launceston on Wednesday before finishing in Hobart on Thursday.
Variety's chief executive Mohammad Aldergham said the organisation believed every child deserved the chance to play.
"The Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Days are all about breaking down the barriers so many kids often face to play sport," he said.
"The Activate Inclusion program is a ground-breaking initiative focused on providing sporting pathways for children with a physical, intellectual or sensory disability."
The event is set to offer children who are often excluded from mainstream physical education, due to a lack of modification knowledge and adaptive equipment, the opportunity to experience a variety of sport activities in a fun and inclusive environment.
The free events will showcase a range of activities including cricket, paraQuad wheelchair Basketball, AFL and ten pin bowling.
Mr Aldergham said the the Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Days would encourage students to identify the sports and activities they enjoy and provide them with support and contacts for future participation in their local community.
"Kids are just having fun, but sport has so many valuable lessons for them from teamwork and social bonding to developing patience, setting and working towards goals, controlling emotions and increased self-esteem through a sense of achievement," he said.
"No child should miss out on the joy and benefits of playing sport."
Activate Inclusion Sports Days have been running in NSW for six years and have introduced more than 7000 kids to sporting opportunities.
Newstead College teacher Sallee Whitehead said her students were very excited to participate in the event.
"We're really keen for the students to experience the sports on offer," she said.
"We've been really looking at personal health, fitness, and wellbeing a lot this year, so this will add to that."
Newstead College student Harry Colgrave said he was very into sports. "I'm really looking forward to this event as it will give me the opportunity to have some fun with my mates," he said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians.
