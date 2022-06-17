Inside Cafe and Schnitty Bar have been awarded a grant from the City of Launceston to build on-street dining decks as part of their $50,000 'Ready for Business' program.
The initiative, which was announced in May of this year and supported by the State Government, will allow the businesses to build dining decks on the street as part of a 12 month pilot study to assess the feasibility of on-street service in the city.
Inside Cafe director Aaron Lowe said the funding will allow the business to recoup some of the losses from a lack of business during the pandemic.
"We're quite a busy place and we get a lot of tourists come over, but we do have to turn a lot of people away, so that extra seating on the street will really help our business,
"[The grant] means a lot to us actually, probably a lot more than I could really say," Mr Lowe said.
The business owner estimates the outdoor space will allow an extra six to eight tables, and can seat up to at least a dozen more patrons.
Cityprom people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said local business owners had been asking for expanded dining options as restrictions were rolled back.
"This is huge for local business," Ms Biggelaar said.
"After the fear of not being able to utilise all of their space, being able to use the street [for extra dining] really goes a long way".
She said the council was eager to explore more street dining options, and with data collected through the pilot, could promote further funding for a more vibrant outdoor dining experience in the city.
With manufacturing of the decks beginning in July, the participating businesses will be able to open the street space to customers by September.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the trial was part of a push to boost economic activity and vibrancy through reimagining the city's infrastructure.
"As a council, we have a great ambition to see less traffic in the CBD and more people out about dining and enjoying the city,
"But this is a trial, so we want to see over the next 12 months to make sure it can work, how it works, and what effect it will have," Cr van Zetten said.
As part of the initiative the current on-street parking bays will be removed from outside of the business to make way for the proposed decks.
