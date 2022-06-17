Forward MiKyle McIntosh has become the second player to depart the Tasmania JackJumpers today.
It came after the club announced guard Josh Adams' departure earlier on Friday morning.
Advertisement
The club wished McIntosh all the best for his future in a statement on its Facebook page.
"We loved having MiKyle as a part of the team for our inaugural year, his energy on and off the court will be sorely missed," it said.
"We'd like to take the opportunity to thank MiKyle for this contribution to the JackJumpers in the 21/22 season and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
The 27-year-old Canadian came good for the JackJumpers in the second-half of the season and played a pivotal role during their play-offs campaign.
He scored 14 points in game one and game three of the grand final series against Sydney Kings in May.
The 201-centrimetre forward averaged eight points per game and three rebounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.