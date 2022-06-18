Apps to locate ramps for the disabled, sensor triggered doors, and a fan that measures soil moisture may sound like professional design ideas, but these are being designed by 10-year-olds.
Students at Invermay Primary School have embraced the opportunity to develop their skills in coding, technology and AI after being gifted robotics kits by Telstra.
Telstra small business group executive Michael Ackland visited the school on Thursday to provide the students with the DI robotics kits to help build skills for the future workplace.
"In our increasingly digital world, Telstra is committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation and it's so exciting to think about the ways that these kids will harness technology," Mr Ackland said.
As part of the school's official STEM program students are given the opportunity to learn how to use technology to solve real world problems, something STEM specialist teacher Kristy Tidey said has been designed to be self-directed.
"They're engaging those problem solving skills in the 21st century learning skills in ways that are meaningful, and there's intrinsic motivation, because it's a project that they've decided that is important to them," Ms Tidey said.
She said the donated kits would encourage students' curiosity, problem solving and creativity to help build skills that often went beyond the knowledge of the teachers.
Principal Tony Brazendale said the students needed to be given every opportunity to be upskilled in the digital literacy skills as technology and job skill expectations changed.
"For them to have this opportunity around inquiry based learning in areas they are passionate about is exciting, but there also some students here that are being given a future focus,"
"I look at some of the coding these students are doing, and I've got no idea how they do it. I learn from the kids," Mr Brazendale said.
Research by the Australian Council for Educational Research identified socio-economic background and gender continued to divide student participation in STEM subjects, despite an increase in student's educational results over the past few years.
