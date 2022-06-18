The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Telstra has gifted students at Invermay Primary School robotics kits to support STEM subjects

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEM: Hamish Castles and Tavish Burns with Telstra's executive for consumer & small business, Michael Ackland, and Telstra Area GM Michael Patterson. Picture: Paul Scambler

Apps to locate ramps for the disabled, sensor triggered doors, and a fan that measures soil moisture may sound like professional design ideas, but these are being designed by 10-year-olds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.