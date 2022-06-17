Lions are back and all ready to roar

Ladder leader Bothwell hosts the first double header of the season in Round 8 of the ODFA.
Each club will host two games on their home ground for the remaining seven rounds, a successful initiative introduced last year.
Woodsdale, back from a two-week break, plays Campbell Town at noon. The Lions want to prove they are competitive, with Dean Birch and Jamie Devine stand outs from last game.
Campbell Town suffered their first loss of the season at the ground last round and is keen to bounce back and maintain its ladder position. The Robins have several changes with Kade Lowe, Rory Mansell, Peter Goss and Kaleb Laycock returning.
Bothwell and Mt Pleasant clash at 2pm. The Rabbits gained revenge in the grand final replay from Round 1, but the Mounties have hit form since then and are capable of causing an upset.
Bothwell has Thomas Matthews, Jamie Hales, Simon Bryant and Jarrod Horne back for a clash between two traditional rivals, shaping to be the match of the round.
Finally, Triabunna plays Oatlands at Triabunna at 1.30pm. The Roos are smarting after their narrow loss to Mt Pleasant and will bounce back to the winners list, while Oatlands needs to slow play down and maintain possession, with Rhys Hansch, Kyle Rogers and Stephen Hall all showing promise.
They will be joined by Kane Armstrong and Beau Silver who come in to bolster the Tigers line-up.
Campania has the bye.
