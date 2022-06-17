Five Tasmanian players will represent the Allies as the under-18 national championships kick off on Sunday.
North Launceston trio Seth Campbell, Brandon Leary and Lachie Cowan and Launceston's Colby McKercher all made the original side before being joined by Clarence's Tom McCallum who was the first emergency.
Made up of the best players from Tasmania, NSW, ACT, Queensland and the Northern Territory, the Allies will face South Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.
"The program, in terms of the Allies, is the best of the best," Tasmania Devils coach Jeromey Webberley said.
"One to get into the squad and two to play gives you a fantastic opportunity to test yourself against the best players in Australia.
"Obviously if you can play well during that carnival, it's going to enhance your credentials to get drafted."
The side will be coached by Cameron Bernasconi, who is the head coach of the GWS AFLW side and their academy, while Nathan Warren will be Tasmania's representative on the coaching panel.
The side has been named from a squad of 46, which also included Cameron Owen, Ryley Sanders and Will Splann, before meeting for a training camp last weekend in Sydney and playing a practice match.
Leary, who has kicked 22 goals for the year at NAB League level, impressed yet again in the practice match, with North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer keen to see how him and his fellow Bombers go.
"Brandon kicked three goals playing on a guy that's playing in the AFL academy so he keeps putting his name up which is fantastic," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Lachie and Seth have been having great years as well, so it'll be super exciting to see how they go."
McKercher has also gained selection despite not being eligible for the AFL draft until next season, shaping as an exciting prospect.
"His selection is no surprise from our end, Colby's speed and agility in traffic sets him apart," Launceston's Mitch Thorp said.
"We're delighted he is progressing through the ranks quickly, it's an exciting time for him and his family."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
