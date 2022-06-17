Launceston Tornadoes mentor Sarah Veale says she'll be leading the strongest outfit she ever has this weekend.
The Torns' NBL1 South road trip starts with a Frankston match-up on Saturday at 5.30pm. They take on Melbourne Tigers at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Bringing in Opal Marianna Tolo for the rest of the season is a game-changer, especially with Kelsey Griffin heading back to the US for personal leave in a fortnight.
Launceston, which won their first four matches, have lost three of their past four games and are sitting eighth on the table.
For the next four games, the Tornadoes will have three players with Opals experience in their line-up - Tolo, Griffin and Keely Froling.
Unfortunately for fans, the next four games are away fixtures and it looks like they will have to wait to see if the Torns get a home final.
The club hopes Griffin will be back by then and is anticipating Tolo will qualify for play-offs.
Veale can't wait for the what the next two weeks will bring.
"I think that'd be the strongest line up in any NBL1 side across the nation," she said.
"They are a formidable three and they're great mates and play really well together.
"Any coach would be super proud to have all three of them in their team, as I am."
How will Veale coach this super group?
"Kelsey and Keely are pretty across what they do in a game. So Tolo will just get opportunities to come in and get used to what we run and put her own style into those (plays)," she said.
"We play a lot of sets that are about decision-making.
"And so it's really up to the players. And the reason that we have them is because we've got two and now three incredibly experienced players that can make great decisions which is good for our young girls. I don't think it'd be too difficult to coach all three of them. I think they'll be fine."
Tolo, who has co-captained the Canberra Capitals before with Griffin, is looking forward to mentoring the young brigade.
"I'll just be looking to bring whatever I can to the team. Like my ability to be vocal, my communication on the court and trying to coach wherever I can," she said.
"At the start, it'll definitely be about me trying to fit into to what the team has already built and the culture and the values that belong to the team.
"It'll be about that at the start and then I know that Sarah will looking to me for some leadership as well."
Tolo is coming into the competition ready to go after returning from France in recent weeks. She played with Basket Landes.
"We played in the French Cup at the end of last month and ended up winning that game in double overtime in front of 14,000 people," she said.
She got plenty of games under her belt in France.
"The biggest difference playing there to here and WBNL is just how many games you get to play, I would have played close to 50," she said.
"It just gives me such a great chance to improve and get better each game, day in day out."
As to what fans should call her. She doesn't mind, Tolo.
"Yeah, Tolo is good. It's always been easier and quicker on the basketball court to call me Tolo," she said.
"I'm used to it now and it's funny because overseas, they don't really like calling you by your last name. But I really kind of prefer it here, it's easier and everyone calls me Tolo."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
