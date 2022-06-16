New family violence reforms to further crackdown on repeat family violence offenders are set to pass through the House of Assembly through unanimous support from members.
The bill makes amendments to 10 pieces of state legisation, pertaining to family violence, offender reporting, dangerous criminals and high-risk offenders, and the state's Evidence Act and Criminal Code.
Advertisement
It will enable the Supreme Court of Tasmania or Magistrates Court to make an serial family violence declaration if a person aged more than 18 years old has been convicted of at least two indictable family violence offences committed on separate days, or three family violence summary offences committed on separate days.
The duration of a declaration will be at the discretion of the court up to a maximum of five years.
Attorney-General Elise Archer in Parliament on Thursday said 28 per cent of family violence perpetrators committed at least one more offence within a year of their first offence in Tasmania last year.
"Looking over a 10-year period, the position increases markedly, to 58 per cent of perpetrators having committed at least two offences," she said.
"Of even greater concern is that just 2.5 per cent of perpetrators accounted for around 15 per cent of all incidents in the last 10 years."
A person identified as a serial family violence offender will not be able to hold a firearms licence and if they commit a family violence offence while a declaration was active, it will be regarded as an aggravating factor at sentencing.
The bill amends the Family Violence Act to provide an option for the court to order rehabilitation program participation as a condition of a family violence order.
A condition may be attached to the order for the person in the rehabilitation program to report to Corrective Services.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad said in her contribution on the bill that Labor supported the reforms.
"As our community understanding of family violence continues to change and evolve, the law needs to keep pace and needs to modernise," she said.
Debate was adjourned before a vote could be made and will continue after the parliamentary winter break on August 9.
If the bill passes through both houses of Parliament, Tasmania will become the second Australian state to have a serial family violence declaration available to courts.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.