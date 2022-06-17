For the second time this season, Launceston City won the Northern NPL Tasmania derby, but there were plenty of positives for bottom-placed Riverside Olympic to take from a 5-2 loss.
Scoring as many goals in an hour as they had in their previous nine games and still being in the contest until the dying stages gives coach Rob Murray plenty to work on.
In contrast, City banged in a handful but were a little frustrated it took them so long to kill off a team with just one point and a minus-37 goal difference to their name.
City coach Lino Sciulli was frank in his assessment.
"We played well today but a couple of moments we looked like we disrespected them a bit which was quite disappointing," he said.
"I had a chat to them at half-time and once they started to hit their straps they started playing really well and that was enjoyable because last time we played Riverside the second half was really poor.
"This time we kept working and it eventually worked for us."
Two goals in 60 seconds, 15 minutes from time, decided the result after Olympic had twice come from behind to have the game on a knife edge.
But the quickfire double killed off the contest and when Jaden Fidra claimed his second of the night with virtually the last kick of the game, it put a fair reflection on the scoreline.
But Murray said there was much to like about Olympic's performance.
"We've scored two goals, and we were in that game for 75 minutes, we're on our way," he said.
"We mustn't get down-hearted because we're getting on the scoreboard and starting to put pressure on sides."
Fifth-placed City, who had won the sides' earlier season meeting 4-0, were sharper to the ball in the first half and dominated goal attempts so should have been ahead by more than a goal at the break.
Olympic meanwhile must have feared the worst when they saw their only goal-scorer this season, Mitch Jones, limp off inside half an hour so would have considered themselves well in it at just 2-1 down.
They continued their habit of conceding early goals as Albert Amankwaa accepted Dan Smith's pass to fire past Ari Johnson inside two minutes.
On the back of Johnson's point-blank save from Fidra two minutes later, Olympic regrouped and gradually worked their way into the game.
Smith nearly claimed bragging rights over his house and workmate Johnson with a blistering volley which smacked off the crossbar before Olympic drew level with their only serious chance of the half.
Mackye Jago produced a delightful finish to lob home on 35 minutes after spotting Lachy Clark off his line.
City took just two minutes to regain the lead, Fidra proving unstoppable down the right and Stef Tantari heading in his tantalising cross.
Olympic rode their luck - and some wasteful City finishing - before levelling with a lovely free-kick routine, Jean-Phillippe Rutabayiro heading Will Humphrey's cross back for Will Coert to nod home.
For 20 minutes the result hang in the balance before being decided by City's best two players.
Tantari's low shot squeezed under Johnson to put City ahead for a third time and moments later Fidra bundled in from close range. The Queenslander's injury-time second was much more impressive, curling over Johnsons from outside the box.
Round 10 will be completed on Saturday with South Hobart hosting champions Glenorchy Knights in the third-versus-second match of the day at Darcy Street.
Struggling Olympia face the league's toughest task with a trip to runaway leaders and newly-crowned Lakoseljac Cup champions Devonport before Clarence and Kingborough complete the round with a 4.30pm kickoff.
