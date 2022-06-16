The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police charge two men following investigations into the operations of a GP clinic

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
June 16 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege duo supplied narcotic substances

Two men have been charged with offences under the Poisons Act and Misuse of Drugs Act following a police investigation into the operations of a Tasmanian GP clinic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.