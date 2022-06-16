Police allege duo supplied narcotic substances

Two men have been charged with offences under the Poisons Act and Misuse of Drugs Act following a police investigation into the operations of a Tasmanian GP clinic.
Detective Inspector Adam Mollineaux of Southern Drug Investigation Services said police allege that the men obtained prescriptions through false conduct and unlawfully made and supplied narcotic substances.
The men from Mount Nelson were aged 55 and 52 and will face the Hobart Magistrates Court on June 20 and July 18.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
