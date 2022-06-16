A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Mowbray has been approved by the Tasmanian Environmental Protection Agency after being deemed environmentally sustainable.
The proposed plant, which was submitted by Downer EDI Group, was first considered for environmental approval by the EPA in May last year and will replace a facility on a Boral quarry in an industrial precinct of Mowbray.
If approved, the site will replace a salvage yard for scrap metal, and the current Boral quarry site will be decommissioned.
EPA executive director Martin Read said the proposal could be managed in an environmentally sustainable and acceptable manner, but conditions would be imposed on the facility after identifying potentially hazardous emissions and noise pollution as of concern.
"The conditions imposed require monitoring and verification of emissions after plant commissioning as well as management measures to ensure appropriate mitigation," Dr Read said.
Among the conditions were a survey of air emissions to be completed within three months of operation, and observance of noise emission limits, as well as a noise survey to be completed within six months of operation.
The EPA's environmental assessment report also considered potential issues around the site's impact to water quality, production of solid waste, hazardous material, and the decommissioning and rehabilitating the previous site.
If built the facility will be capped at producing 50,000 tonnes of bitumen a year and will incorporate recycled rubber, plastics, glass and recycled asphalt.
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson from Downer Group said they welcomed the assessment by the EPA to build the new facility, and would work with Launceston City Council to finalise the development of the application process.
