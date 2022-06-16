Concerns have been raised at the prospect of the Tasmanian government introducing state-managed GP clinics after a past clinic was "abandoned".
GPs from the Australian Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners both raised concerns following an announcement this week by Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff that the state government was exploring state-run GP clinics.
RACGP Tasmanian president Tim Jackson said state-run clinics trialled by the Tasmanian government had failed in the past.
About 15 years ago the Clarence Community Health Centre was a state-run clinic... what they're proposing now,"
"The GPs came in, they had about five or six full-time equivalent GPs and that was losing the state government $100,000 a year.
"That model, that was abandoned 15 years ago, so I don't know that that's the answer."
The model under consideration by Mr Rockliff would see the management of the clinics a state responsibility, while GPs would be funded through the federal government and the Medicare Benefits Scheme.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul raised similar concerns to Mr Jackson, also citing the Clarence Community Health Centre.
Primary Health Tasmania chief executive Phil Edmondson said he supported the initiative as long as it took a targeted and focused approach to providing regional support.
He said any program would need to consider the broader health issues of the community and the sustainability of the health workforce.
"We want this to work, but it needs to be the right model of care in the right place, not just a doctor placed in a building - the support has to be there for that doctor too," he said.
Mr Rockliff wrote to federal Health Minister Mark Butler this week to discuss the co-government-led clinics, with a spokesperson for Mr Butler saying the federal government was open to working with the state.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
