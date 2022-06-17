The Examiner

Around the Garden

By Les Hodge
June 17 2022 - 8:00am
HOME GROWN: With prices rising and availability shrinking, it might be time to create your own vegetable patch. Pictures: Shutterstock

With the reduced availability and price increase of fresh vegetables it is now, more than ever, time to start a vegetable patch.

