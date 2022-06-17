Around the Garden

With the reduced availability and price increase of fresh vegetables it is now, more than ever, time to start a vegetable patch.
If space is limited vegetables can be grown in containers and there are also a multitude of dwarf varieties suited for such circumstances.
Advertisement
The new season's roses are arriving in plant centres now so prepare a bed for them in readiness for your new purchase. Roses love the sun so a sunny, well-drained, wind-protected spot is just right.
Edgeworthia papyrifera, known as the yellow daphne, is a deciduous woodland shrub with numerous small, lightly fragrant tubular yellow/cream flowers that open from hairy buds in late winter and early spring, before the leaves appear.
It prefers morning sun to dappled shade in rich, well-drained soil.
This daphne is perfect planted among hellebores and azaleas. To propagate take semi-ripe, nodal stem tip cuttings in summer.
Prunus lusitanica, the Portuguese cherry laurel, is a very hardy ornamental evergreen shrub or small tree with small white flower heads that adorn the branches in spring followed by cherry-like green or red fruits that turn an eye-catching dark purple as they ripen in late summer to early autumn.
It's an ideal hedging plant as it responds well to pruning and can be trained as a standard.
Persimmon Fuyu is a deciduous, semi-dwarf tree valued for its fruit and autumn foliage display.
The non-astringent fruit is large and flat, orange/red in colour with a sweet, mild flavour when left to ripen and is similar in taste to an apricot.
In autumn the leaves begin to change colour to red, orange, coral, pink and yellow. Ideal for small gardens and containers.
Dwarf Japanese maples have wonderful foliage from spring to the end of summer and then there are the fantastic colour changes that autumn brings.
These extremely attractive ornamental plants that come in a number of varieties and foliage colours can be planted in the garden or in containers and are especially suited to bonsai training.
Look for these at the larger specialist nurseries.
Buddlejas, the butterfly bushes, are probably the most amenable of all shrubs to soil type be it acidic or alkaline, but they do prefer one that is well-drained.
These hardy plants with lilac-like flowers favour a position that gets full sun and is protected from strong winds as their wood is brittle and tends to snap easily.
They are drought- and salt-tolerant so are suited to coastal areas.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.