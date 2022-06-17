The magic of landscapes in miniature

A terrarium is best described as an indoor miniature garden in a glass container that creates its own self-sustaining, balanced microclimate.
Developed in the early 1840s by Dr Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward the Wardian Case as it was then known, was quickly adopted and used by plant hunters as a mean to transport collected living plants around the world.
Advertisement
Since then growing plants in glass containers has held a fascination that many find hard to resist.
Once planted this type of garden requires very little attention and in fact, if the container is hermetically sealed, watering may be unnecessary.
First of all you need to select a container, obviously clear glass and not tinted, with a wide neck so that soil and plants can be easily placed in position and maintained.
With very narrow-necked containers sticks or tongs are needed, along with plenty of patience.
A top quality potting mix with some charcoal chips is the ideal planting medium.
The small pieces of charcoal of pea size or a little larger are placed on the bottom of the terrarium to purify the excess water and to help keep the mix from becoming sour.
With a wide-necked container handfuls of potting mix can be placed easily if the opening is wide enough to allow a wrist and arm to fit.
With a narrow-necked jar fill a plastic bag with some pre-dampened potting mix and pour into the neck of the container.
Spread with a thin stick, or long-handled spoon, towards the rim and firm down.
To clean the glass from time to time use a sponge taped to a stick.
When selecting plants choose those that don't mind the naturally humid conditions in low to medium light.
For visual appeal use a range of differing heights, leaf sizes, textures and colours.
Plants with veined or variegated foliage add interest to these miniature landscapes.
Flowering plants such as the African violet can cause some problems as the spent flowers, if not quickly removed, tend to become fungus-prone.
I would also avoid cacti and succulents in an enclosed terrarium.
Advertisement
When a number of plants are to be used a good idea is to first make a mock-up arrangement in a circle of soil outside the container.
This way plants can be easily rearranged until the desired effect is achieved.
To arrange plants in the terrarium begin with the smaller foreground plants followed by the background ones and finally the central plant.
Each plant is planted as a separate unit with its roots positioned, covered and firmed down before the next plant is added.
Finally, very gently water with just enough to settle the roots of the plants in.
New growth will automatically unfurl the right way up and tends to grow towards the light.
Advertisement
So remember to rotate the container towards the window otherwise the frontal leaf effect will soon be reaching towards the back and you will have to begin again.
When positioning your terrarium keep it away from direct sunlight and heaters or else it may become too hot and dry out.
This fascinating form of creating miniature landscapes is very satisfying and I'm sure you will be well rewarded with years of enjoyment.
June 15: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30pm. Supper provided.
June 21: The Australian Plant Society meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Leon Lange will speak on Landscape Architecture, Natural Values and Regents Park, George Town. Visitors always welcome.
Advertisement
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.