Marking lanes more clearly might prevent tragedies

THE recent finding that the fatality of husband and wife resulted from them being on the wrong side of the road feels a familiar story to me. It has happened before on our multi-laned main highways.
These highways often have many different arrangements of two, three and four lanes sometimes with barrier or land separations. It is easy to become disoriented, especially at night with a sea of white lines
In other countries to reduce this confusion the centre lines that indicate where the oncoming lanes are adjacent are painted yellow. Additionally, arrows indicating traffic flow direction are painted on the road surface. Perhaps we should be trying the same.
Another feature of many European roads is speed limits are strongly linked to the quality of the road being driven on. Roads are assessed based on things like, does the road have a centre line, verge lines, adequate width, bitumen surface, many bends and are the bends' curves, sharp or hairpins, and lines of sight at intersections and traffic density? Then the speed limit is set accordingly.
We have many narrow country roads with no centre line, no verge lines, with sharp bends and with intersections all but invisible, all posted at 100km/h.
As for those simply driving as fast as they can manage regardless of limits, road conditions, tiredness and so on, well, that is not a case of adjusting speed limits as they are irrelevant to these drivers.
A MAJOR supermarket is claiming the shortage in veggies and fruit at its stores is due to a "double whammy" of floods and one of the coldest winters in decades.
Whatever happened to global warming?
JUST a threat to Launceston AFL? It's far more than that.
It's a threat to our health system, begging for funding, as well as the education of our children. A stadium that holds 50,000-plus, when we are pushing to get 15,000 to AFL games played in Tasmania?
I'm pleased the stadium is tied to a Tasmanian AFL team, both should then fail, if just for the cost of both and nothing else.
I FULLY agree with Ivan Dean's comments stating that compulsory voting for council elections in Tasmania would be detrimental (The Examiner, June 14).
By forcing individuals to vote, especially those with no interest or knowledge in critical local issues, this in fact lowers the quality of the vote.
I would go as far as to say, there is no such thing as compulsory voting, what we have is compulsory turn-out.
When compulsory voting was legislated in Australia, it was in an attempt to increase low voter turn-out for elections. I suspect the reasons are the same with compulsory council voting in Tasmania.
Councils are elected to deliver a form of governance, at times inherently unique to their specific regions.
Therefore, for that reason alone, instead of forcing an individual to compulsorily turn out, try giving an individual a form of governance worth their valuable vote.
THE crosses are back in Hobart for Dark Mofo, reminders of the crucifixion of Jesus.
If you visit Jerusalem you can see where it all took place.
You can sit in the olive grove on the hill that overlooks the city, just like the Domain overlooks Hobart.
That is where they came late that evening to take him to a brutal death.
You can travel into the fertile countryside of Galilee where he spent the last three years of his life wandering through towns and villages, teaching about God's love and mercy, and how to live in peace.
Thousands followed him to hear his messages, and be cured of all kinds of diseases. All they had to do was say what they needed.
It is his messages of hope and healing that we urgently need in our world today.
