Tasmania's Liberal Senate candidates defied the Coalition's election loss, while the Jacqui Lambie Network has work to do in the state's South.
Those are some of the takeaways from electorate by electorate analysis of first preference votes from the Senate election.
Advertisement
They showed the Liberals pulled the most first preferences in Bass (35.86 per cent), Braddon (38.63 per cent) and Lyons (32.87 per cent), while Labor did best in Hobart seat Clark (30.07 per cent) and neighbouring Franklin (29.66 per cent).
The Greens outpolled the Liberals in Clark, 26.43 per cent to 23.43 per cent, and were also solid in Franklin (20.06 per cent) and Bass (13.72 per cent).
Their ongoing weakness in Braddon showed up again (7.48 per cent).
The Jacqui Lambie Network fared best in the Senator's home patch - Braddon - with 12.34 per cent.
The JLN also polled strongly in Bass (8.23 per cent) and Lyons (9.65 per cent).
It fared much less well in Franklin (6.31 per cent) and Clark (6.43 per cent).
The South was also not a happy hunting ground for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, with just 2.21 per cent in Clark and 2.60 per cent in Franklin.
It did best in Lyons (5.39 per cent) and scored 4.53 per cent in Braddon and 4.50 per cent in Bass.
New entrant the Local Party had its best results in the South, polling 2.53 per cent in Franklin and 2.30 per cent in Clark.
It struggled elsewhere, with its lowest note a 0.52 per cent result in Bass.
Labor was weakest in Braddon (23.45 per cent) and Bass (25.64 per cent), where Liberals Gavin Pearce and Bridget Archer held their lower house seats.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.