Despite North Launceston's significant list turnover, Tigers coach Trent Baumeler still knows they are a threat.
Describing them as "still one of the top teams in the comp", Baumeler identified some of their big guns ahead of their second-versus-third showdown at UTAS Stadium.
"They build their team around contests, they've got Alex Lee who is one of the better ruckmen in the competition, Jack Avent, Brad [Cox-Goodyer], those guys around the ball [and] Tom Bennett up forward, so they've still got avenues to goal," he said.
"One young guy, Theo Ives, looks really good ... him as their second ruck and another tall target up there, he's been really impressive so that's someone that we've got to put some time into.
"They've still got guys like Fletcher Bennett and Corey Nankervis behind the ball, so they've got a lot of experience, they understand how they want to play and they play very well together."
Kingborough are yet to make the Midland Highway trip this season, facing both North Launceston and Launceston at Twin Ovals earlier this year.
Baumeler feels the big ground of UTAS Stadium should suit his side's game style and knows they have to play well there if they make the back-end of the season - with the last two grand finals played there.
"It's something that we're really looking forward to," he said.
"It's another important game, when you have a seven-team competition it feels like every week is a really big week in terms of your ladder positioning.
"It's a great challenge for us to get away and see what we can do as a group against some pretty stiff opposition."
The Tigers have only dropped two games for the season so far, firstly going down to Launceston before tasting defeat to North in wet, wild and windy conditions last time they met.
A win on Saturday would put them only four points behind the ladder-leading Blues, with the pair to meet at Windsor Park on July 9.
