Several northern Tasmanian councils raise general rates

Budgets for the next financial year have been released by two councils in the state's North, with both including a significant increase in rates.
On Tuesday, Meander Valley's budget was approved at their monthly meeting, where it was revealed general rates would be increasing for residents of the municipality by a figure of 5.95 per cent.
Despite this, mayor Wayne Johnston said the council would still be in a deficit position for the 2022-23 financial year. "We anticipated this when we provided a zero rate increase and delivered our $1.7m COVID-19 support package, but the effects have lingered, given the cost increases we have all experienced in recent times," he said. "We have been impacted by very challenging economic influences and council faces the same financial pressures as most other sectors."
A similar sentiment was echoed by West Tamar council's mayor Christina Holmdahl who said a 3.9 per ent rise in the municipality's rates had been agreed upon at their own council meeting, also held on Tuesday.
"We know from the work that we require external contractors for that prices are going up quite rapidly and a council has two options in those instances, we can either try and manage those costs as best as we can or cut back on the services we provide," she said.
George Town council had not yet announced any rate increases, but mayor Greg Kieser said it should be expected.
"With the reserve bank governor setting expectations of seven per cent underlying CPI inflation by the end of the year, people need to acknowledge that there's going to be changes that are uncomfortable," he said.
"It's imperative that all councils have appropriate rate increases that underpin the financial health of their council operations."
Representatives from Northern Midlands council were approached for comment regarding possible rate increases in the area, however they did not respond.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
