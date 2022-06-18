The power of one a singular pleasure

There's a new 'thing' taking over America - the hermette.
(Elderly reader, remember Herman's Hermits?)
Advertisement
Well, a hermette lives in New York, is female and prefers her own company.
She prefers her own company so much that she doesn't venture from her apartment.
She's not diagnosed as agoraphobic - instead she's lauded as independent, self-contained and just got jack of all the bull**** that she sees in the world outside.
Not surprisingly, the Hermette 'brand', was created by a former Manhattan advertising executive, who started a magazine of the same name.
Dear reader, so far, there are just 30, yep 30, members/subscribers all over the world, from Scotland, Germany, Mexico, Greece and India.
According to a US report: " ... the secret society rarely visits the outside world. They get together when they want to fortify their determination to be left alone. 'We enjoy the company of others who don't enjoy others' company'. 'We don't network. By being anti-social, we are being pro-individual."
"Being a hermette in the city means having a version of a cave-some awesome place... your own private retreat - and having the glamour of a self-directed existence in a city where you never feel lonely being alone."
(Note - Am I the only one who finds the explanation confusing?)
Dear hermette, I can see you nodding now.
My nanna didn't like people.
She preferred dogs and gifted me with the notion that talking to one's self was a sign of great intelligence because, really, the rest of the world are idiots.
Nanna Rees lived until age 92, mostly by herself.
She would meet mum and I once a year in the Elizabeth Street (Sydney) David Jones, where she would have curried egg sandwiches and make herself a little pot of tea, using a home made, handstitched tea bag.
Arguably, my nanna was a trail-blazing hipster.
She was self-sufficient, socialist and vegetarian. (Yes, I come from a long line of anarchists).
My mum, the complete opposite, required people to breathe.
I see myself as somewhere in between. Definitely I'm tending to hermette, especially since I discovered digital reading (14 books since January).
Advertisement
My middle child is a dead ringer for my nanna. She is a gentle soul working in a corporate jungle.
She enjoys a few loyal and close friends, travel, movies, her husband and Winnie a golden cocker spaniel.
Dear reader, if you've got hermit or hermette tendencies, smell the lemon blossom and bask in liking yourself enough to be comfortable alone.
... my nanna was a trail-blazing hipster.
Remember the Sunday before last - all that rain, icy winds, flurries of sleet, hail - nature at her wettest.
Stella.
Advertisement
Stella our 10-year-old 'if I only had a brain' poodle who's been feted and spoiled since the death of her adorable tiny black smarty pants sister, Noodle, this time last year.
Late Sunday morning I hopped out of a steaming hot shower with the plan to prepare a slow-cooked lamb leg roast. (five hours, 180 oven, paprika, oregano, cumin, chicken stock - tightly covered, set and forget).
The rain was pounding against our dormers and I was about to dress when I glanced to our bed and saw it.
A basketball-sized wet patch, on top of our doona - lifted the doona, sheet, mattress protector and electric blanket - all sodden. On a wet day at the start of a wet week, where was I going to wash and dry all our bedding?
I have diagnosed early onset poodle dementia with a side serving of incontinence.
Possibly she's our warning for what lies ahead.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.