Meander Valley coach Brennan Savage feels the Suns are on the right track.
Despite a winless start to the NTFA division one season, Savage has seen improvement from his side which features plenty of youth.
Advertisement
Saturday presents as the Suns' best opportunity to get their first victory of the season.
They play eighth-rankled UTAS Lions at Westbury Recreation Ground.
The Lions, who were 41-point winners, scored their first victory in four years when the sides met in round one.
The Suns will be without one of their leaders who sustained a serious injury at training last week.
"We had Kane Brugeaud, one of our co-captains, go down with a broken ankle which isn't too good," Savage said.
"He had surgery on his leg that night that it happened, he's recovering from that now and it could be six weeks, it could be a little bit longer."
The group will continue to be led by co-captain Anthony Johnson from centre half-back.
"He's been a real standout in terms of leadership and game sense, he's been terrific for our group," Savage said.
The coach said the Suns had a spread of contributors.
"Dylan Bakes, who we got from the Deloraine junior program, he's been a really good inside and outside ball-winner for us and has really good skills," he said.
"We've seen some progression from people who have been at the footy club for a little while like Allan Brooks who has taken a key post in our backline.
"Also Joe Lowe has been a very hard player to play against and he's part of our back-six."
Overall, Savage feels the Suns are competitive for longer.
"From where we started to where we are now, by way of fitness and being competitive, we have improved significantly," he said.
"The scoreboard will show one thing but certainly our measurements internally are that we are improving and the group has bought into that and they're starting to see some fruit for their labour."
No matter the result, the Suns want to bring effort and intent each week.
Advertisement
"Last week against Lilydale, we had a bit of a depleted side, as did Lilydale," Savage said.
"But it was our most competitive, high-scoring game and we got some pats on the back and some great feedback from opposition which is really what any player or coach wants - is for your players to be admired for the way they go about it."
He said Demons coach Colin Lockhart passed on positive feedback.
"He admired our pressure and intent and work on the ball and rigorousness at the contest, he was pretty impressed," he said.
Savage realises it's a taxing way to play but is confident they're building a solid foundation.
"We've got to make sure we can do that aspect really well because this is going to be what we fall back on in the coming weeks, months and years," he said.
Advertisement
Savage said the focus was on ticking off quarters and being competitive across the whole game.
"Against Uni in round one, they gave us a smack in the face about what's going to be required to get a win in this league this year," he said.
"They're a great testament to the fact that if you stick together and work hard as a group, the wins will come and the wheel does eventually turn.
"We're really looking forward to seeing these guys again and obviously they've been more than competitive throughout the year. And they're getting some accolades from opposition that in prior years they wouldn't have got and that's been hard work and that's well deserved.
"We're certainly envious of their position. They could be 18 months in front of us by way of development but we're certainly looking forward to this weekend as an opportunity for us to put four quarters together for the first time."
The Suns have their sponsors day on Saturday.
Advertisement
"We're looking forward to seeing all our great sponsors that have stuck by us even though the scoreboard hasn't painted the picture everyone wants," Savage said.
"The environment we've got has seen us be able to have more people on the track than years gone by, even though our ladder position would suggest we probably wouldn't get that many on a Tuesday.
"We're getting really good numbers across all grades - women's and both men's sides.
"It's going to be a real stick-fat together year. We've created the right environment we've just got work hard together and stick together and our sponsors will come and see what kind of environment we've created this weekend."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.