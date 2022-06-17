The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Meander Valley hosts UTAS Lions in NTFA division one round 11

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROVIDING LEADERSHIP: Meander Valley co-captain Anthony Johnson competes with Old Scotch's George Walker in the ruck at NTCA Ground in a recent season. Coach Brennan Savage has praised Johnson's efforts this year. Picture: Hamish Geale

Meander Valley coach Brennan Savage feels the Suns are on the right track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.