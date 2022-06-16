Reaching the biggest stage of his cycling career prompted Josh Duffy to reflect on the journey that got him there.
The Launceston City Cycling Club member has been named in the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games next month, seven years after a Tasmanian Institute of Sport talent identification program opened his eyes to the sport.
Advertisement
"I've known for a little bit but it was really exciting when I found out because I've been working towards this for three years since I moved to Adelaide so to start making national teams is pretty exciting," Duffy said at the team announcement on Thursday.
"I remember watching the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and thinking it was something I really wanted to do so to be there and get to do what they were doing is pretty exciting."
Selection caps a momentous progression for Duffy, who turns 22 next week.
He won the Devonport Wheel as a 16-year-old before a home-town Launceston Wheel double in 2018 and '19, the first in record time before becoming the first rider in the modern era to retain the title.
Moving to join the national program in Adelaide around the time COVID struck was rewarded with national titles in the madison, scratch race and team pursuit, Oceania gold in the madison and team pursuit and capped with the team pursuit title at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, in May.
"I think it had to happen for me to step up and it's worked out well and I've been able to make really good progress," the former St Finn Barr's Primary School and St Patrick's College student said of leaving his home state.
"Without making the move I don't know if I would have been able to make it. It just had to happen and I'm glad it did because I'm happy with where I am today.
"I rode bikes as a kid but the whole world of competitive cycling was something I knew nothing about. I went along to the TIS talent ID and just ran with it for a while then decided it was something I liked and maybe could be good at.
"I cannot recall the moment when I decided I wanted to ride for Australia but I've been there for a while now and it's been a pretty steady progression with a few ups and downs."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.