Shed fire at Legana proves tricky for firies

Three brigade units from the Tasmania Fire Service responded to a shed on fire at Legana overnight, with the fire proving difficult to contain due to its location.
Advertisement
About 7.45pm on Wednesday night Tasmania Fire Service responded to reports of a shed fire on Nobelius Drive at Legana.
The units that responded to the fire were from Launceston, Legana and Gravelly Beach and upon arrival they found the three-bay shed engulfed by fire.
Due to the location of the shed on the property crews had to set up relay pumping to supply water to tackle the blaze.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.