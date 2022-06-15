Crash findings reveal contributing factor to fatal accident in Lebrina

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has issued a significant safety warning to helicopter pilots after the cause of the fatal crash in Lebrina was revealed.
The Safety Advisory Notice stems from the ATSB's ongoing investigation into a fatal accident involving a UH-1H that was conducting firebombing operations on February 14 this year for a bushfire, which had started when a scheduled burn-off on a nearby property had begun spreading rapidly.
The ATSB recommended that operators of the UH-1H helicopter should inspect the helicopter's KAflex driveshaft after ongoing examination of the Lebrina wreckage determined that the helicopter's main driveshaft had failed. Severe frictional and wear damage to one portion of the shaft contributed to its failure.
ATSB transport safety director Stuart Macleod said it was important to note that the investigation was ongoing and the ATSB is yet to make any formal findings.
"The driveshaft's manufacturer has advised the ATSB that the presence of frictional damage is evidence that the shaft had entered fail-safe mode during operation," Mr Macleod said.
The KAflex driveshaft was manufactured by Kamatics Corporation in the early 1980s as part of a US Army UH-1H driveshaft retrofit program.
It uses flexible plates to accommodate relative movement between the engine and gearbox and has a fail-safe mode intended to allow for an uninterrupted drive for up to 30 minutes of helicopter operation.
However, the manufacturer advised the ATSB that if a flex-frame attachment bolt were to release, the time before complete shaft failure may be significantly reduced.
Additionally, the Safety Advisory Notice noted that operators should be aware of the manufacturer's concern about a certain serial number range of shafts for the UH1H that may be fitted with legacy flex-frame attachment hardware.
A number of previous KAflex driveshaft failures had already prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration to issue an airworthiness directive to UH-1H operators, which with effect from 25 February 2022 required them to replace the KAflex before further flight.
"While the specific circumstances of this accident are still under investigation, the ATSB advises UH-1H operators to note the preliminary details of this accident, the FAA's airworthiness directive, and to look for the presence of corrosion, fretting, frame cracking, and missing or damaged flex-frame attaching hardware during all inspections of the KAflex driveshaft," Mr Macleod said.
The ATSB also advises UH-1H operators to familiarise themselves with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority Airworthiness Bulletin 63-004, which recommends closer inspection of the KAflex driveshaft.
The CASA AWB was re-issued in June 2021 in response to an ATSB investigation into a separation UH-1H accident where the helicopter conducted a forced landing after a driveshaft failure.
The AWB was first issued in 2007.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
