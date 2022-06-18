Behind Closed Drawers returns to St Ailbe's Hall on Saturday for the third pre-loved clothing market of 2022, this time celebrating all things winter.
Market organiser Rhea Gillie says the market is a great opportunity for shoppers to save money on winter essentials, with quality second-hand items on offer in sizes ranging from petite to plus.
"Jackets, knits and other warm items can be costly, both financially and environmentally, and we want to make a difference by helping people shop economically," she said.
"Each year Australian consumers send an average of 23 kilograms of clothing into landfill, and we really want to help Tasmanians reduce that number."
"This weekend's market is fully-booked with some fantastic regular and first-time stallholders, offering both men's and women's items."
Stallholders have the opportunity to donate any goods leftover after the market to local charity Shekinah House's Shop 4 Hope op shop, which will then go on to support and raise much-needed funds for homeless and at-risk people within the community this winter.
Entry to the market is free, doors will open at 11am and the market runs through to 2pm.
Behind Closed Drawers have another market booked for Saturday 20th August, and potential stall holders can email info.behindcloseddrawers@gmail.com.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
