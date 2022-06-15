Rockliff's primary health reform 'extremely light on details'

A plan to establish state-managed general practice clinics has received a mixed response from some of the state's top GPs.
On Wednesday morning, Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the state government would explore role-sharing responsibilities with the federal government to develop bulk-billed GP clinics for Tasmania.
Under the plan, the state government would be responsible for the management of GP services, located at district hospitals and community health centres, while the funding for GPs would continue to flow from the federal government and the Medicare Benefits Schedule.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state president Tim Jackson said while support for GPs was welcome, the college had not been consulted on the proposed clinics, and raised concerns about the bulk-billed funding model.
"We would be favourable to a mixed funding, just we do have some concerns," he said
"It's almost a preoccupation that everyone needs to be bulk billed... we think that vulnerable people need to be subsidised to see their GP through bulk billing, but most people should be able to pay something towards their health care.
"To expect them to be bulk-billed is the reason why we're in this mess right at the moment."
The Tasmanian arm of the Australian Medical Association also raised concerns at the prospect of GP clinics moving towards a model of state management.
AMA Tasmanian president Dr John Saul said state-run clinics in Tasmania had failed in the past and was not willing to revisit the model.
He said the AMA welcomed support from the state government and acknowledged Mr Rockliff was trying to solve a problem that was a federal responsibility, but said care needed to be taken to ensure the steps taken did not impact negatively on existing practitioners.
Dr Saul said a blended funding model which used state, federal and local government funds to provide tailored support to GP-led clinics was the preferred model for the AMA.
Mr Rockliff said he understood the existing health funding arrangement and spread of responsibility between federal and state governments was challenging, but said improving access to GPs needed to be fixed.
"At the end of the day, communities don't care about who is responsible, they just want health services where they need them and when they need them," he said.
"It's no surprise that at times patients feel that an emergency department becomes their only option."
As part of the proposal, Mr Rockliff said the initiative would investigate how to bring GP services to remote and rural communities that struggled to attract and retain GPs.
Dr Don Rose is a general practitioner and partner at the Summerdale Medical Practice. He said the proposal was not ideal for bolstering GP services in remote and rural communities.
"It's gonna need a lot of work at face value," he said.
"What they've shown in rural communities is you want doctors who are committed to the rural community that will move there, live their work there, have families there and stay there,"
"The idea of having sessional GPs coming into work for a government organisation on presumably a roster is not what rural communities are looking for and it's just not sustainable."
Labor's spokesperson for health Anita Dow said the announcement by the government was "extremely light on details".
"This plan needs to include a dedicated rural generalist training program, rural workforce development plan and more resources for our rural and regional hospitals," she said.
Mr Rockliff said he had written to the federal Health Minister Mark Butler and would raise the issue at Friday's National Cabinet meeting.
Mr Butler was approached for comment on the matter but did not respond by deadline.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
