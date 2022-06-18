The Examiner
Spring Bay Mill officially opened on Tuesday

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
June 18 2022 - 1:00am
Spring Bay Mill owner Graeme Wood and the Governor of Tasmania Barbara Baker. Picture: Supplied

Once the world's largest wood chip mills, Spring Bay Mill was transformed into a sustainable events venue in 2019, and was officially opened at last by Governor Barbara Baker this week.

