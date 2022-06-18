Once the world's largest wood chip mills, Spring Bay Mill was transformed into a sustainable events venue in 2019, and was officially opened at last by Governor Barbara Baker this week.
The reception for the local community, hosted by the Governor and Professor Don Chalmers, was held on Tuesday at the site.
The site has been significantly regenerated, with tens of thousands of native plants planted by Spring Bay Mill's horticulture team, expansive organic veggie gardens and wildlife welcomed back after decades of industrial use degraded the land.
It is now a hub for business, weddings, school groups and sustainable events, with accommodation also on site ranging from self-contained rooms, beach shacks and a glamping field.
Spring Bay Mill has won multiple awards at the past two Australian Institute of Architecture Awards, and Ms Baker cut a ribbon with gold scissors outside the award-winning Banksia Room to mark the occasion.
Garden-to-plate canapes, sparkling wine and mingling followed in the award-winning Banksia Room, before Ms Baker enjoyed a private tour of the mill with founder Graeme Wood, general manager Joe Pickett and lead horticulturist Mark Fitzgerald.
The site, which was a functioning wood chip mill until 2011 and operated by Gunns, was purchased by Graeme Wood, the founder of online travel site Wotif.
"Graeme's sole purpose in purchasing the site was to halt logging in Southern Tasmania and make sure this site was something that would benefit the landscape and be an ecologically healthy place for future generations," Mr Pickett said.
Mr Pickett said it had been a large project that had taken lots of planning and changing.
"It's been a big project here on the East Coast, employing a lot of locals and transitioning the site from its industrial past to being a regenerative tourism asset where we are able to really showcase the beauty of this region," he said.
"We are really proud of the story we have created and we hope those who come here take away ideas of regeneration and ecological transformation."
Ms Baker said it was wonderful to see the new facility.
"I understand that one of the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council's goals is to encourage meaningful year-round employment within the municipality, so it is wonderful to see Spring Bay Mill working with the community to assist with this goal" she said.
"This is an amazing facility and I'm looking forward to seeing the rest of it, but with magnificent views, I'm sure it will attract numerous business events and weddings to this beautiful place."
A recent report by Griffith University's Professor Brendan Mackey and David Lindenmeyer shows the closure of the Triabunna wood chip mill also unlocked Tasmania's capacity to go carbon negative.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
