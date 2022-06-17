Continues today, running until June 22
Tasmanian's iconic winter solstice festival has returned, with the two-week event taking place from June 8-22 around various locations in Hobart. With the event underway and in full swing visit Dark Mofo still has many exciting events for the remainder of the festival including the Nude Solstice Swim and the Winter Feast. Visit darkmofo.net.au for more information and the full program.
Advertisement
Today
Bringing the hearty food to winter time is Clarendon Arms' Winter Solstice festival. Come and celebrate the winter solstice on June 18 from 5.30pm at the Clarendon Arms. A fabulous fire show from The Fyrebird Flow Collective will be in the line-up with fire pots and plenty of live music. Ticket includes a glass of Mulled wine and there will be various food and drink options on the night. A family friendly event, kids are welcome.
Sunday
The Launceston Esk Market has 40 undercover stalls and even more outside at the rear of the Zions Hill Church in Ravenswood. Stalls including hot food and cold refreshments, coffee vans, fresh vegetables, collectable comics, bric-a-brac, pre-loved items, clothing, tools, collectable items, craft items, knitting, sewing, beads and much more.
June 25
Earthy Eats is holding a winter feast to warm the soul. Join them for an evening to toast to winter, with a hearty 4-course long table feast, prepared by Chef Bronwyn Strange, live music, seasonal goodness and a winter themed cocktail menu. This is an 18+ event with roaming horderves and a free mulled wine on arrival. Tickets are required, visit eventbrite to secure your ticket to the Mid Winter Feast.
June 24
Fans of Dolly Parton, look no further. The Rhinestone World Tour is coming to Launceston. Attendees are invited to wear their best Dolly outfit for a night of dancing, dance lessons and a look-alike competition. Starting at 6pm the event is being held at St Catherine's Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Lonely Boot Creations website.
June 24
Alternative rock trio Camp Cope are performing at the Royal Oak as part of their Running with the Hurricane Tasmania tour. Joined by special guest Denni, the trio from Melbourne are performing songs from their third album which was released in March. Made up of singer Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich and drummer Sarah Thompson, the group is visiting Tasmania before they embark on a tour of the US and Canada. For tickets visit campcopemusic.net
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.