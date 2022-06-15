The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts donate $1500 worth of Lego to children at LGH children's ward

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGO: 6 year-old Ruby Alomes with LEGO kits donated by Di Fleming and Debbie Draeger of Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts, at the LGH children's ward.

Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts have donated $1500 in LEGO to the children's ward at the Launceston General Hospital, after raising funds through their annual Brixhibition showcase.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.