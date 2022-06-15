Tasmanian Brick Enthusiasts have donated $1500 in LEGO to the children's ward at the Launceston General Hospital, after raising funds through their annual Brixhibition showcase.
The donation will provide around 70 free LEGO sets for sick kids and teenagers over the next year.
Launceston branch president and Brixhibition organiser Ken Draeger said the not-for-profit club was committed to providing children with positivity and support during their hospital stay.
"We'll donate towards anything that has to do with LEGO, kids, and education. If it ticks all of those three boxes, we basically say yes straight away," Mr Draeger said.
He said the club has tried to give back to the community by donating to a range of services such as for kids at women's shelters, Autism Tasmania, and families affected by natural disasters.
The club, which is in its ninth year, also hosts LEGO building competitions at 30 schools around the state that challenges students to build something without using any instructions.
"We're trying to inspire kids to use their ingenuity and imagination to actually build something rather than being spoon fed," Mr Draeger said.
