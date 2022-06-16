The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 17, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 16 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expensive parking meters not the right way to entice shoppers into CBD

LAUNCESTON PARKING METERS

WHAT reasonable and acceptable explanation can the City of Launceston council bring forward for its decision to install the money-grabbing new parking meters scattered throughout the city centre?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.