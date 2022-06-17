The Boer War memorial in City Park will serve as a meeting place this Sunday at noon to commemorate the conflict in South Africa, and the Tasmanians who fought.
This year will mark 120 years since the conflict ended, which saw around 13,000 Tasmanians serve in various capacities during the battle between Britain and the two South African Boer republics of Transvaal and the Orange Free State.
It is estimated that of the 860 Tasmanians who served as mounted infantry, 27 died.
Led by retired Major Dr Nicholas Chantler AM, the midday service will feature a Catafalque party of Australian Airforce Cadets with an introduction by Dr Frank Madill AM, and a wreath laying ceremony.
Dr Chantler said the day of remembrance was important as a day to remember the fallen, but also to mark Australia's transition to becoming a country.
"We were colonies then, but whilst the troops were away fighting, we went through Federation and became a country in our own right," Dr Chantler said.
"You've got people who left fighting for the British Empire, and ended up fighting as our first military force overseas - our first national service men and women".
Dr Chantler also said it was important to remind people of Tasmanian's sacrifices in the conflict, and the thousands of families who played a part as nurses and volunteers.
The commemorative day was initially established by Tasmanian war historian Reg Watson, who stepped down from his role after leading the service for the past 13 years.
Dr Madill said that over the years attendance had steadily increased, and he expected to see at least 50 people come to pay their respects.
Beginning in 1899, the Boer War was the biggest military campaign the British Empire fought until the first World War, and claimed an estimated 100,000 lives between both sides.
Tensions between Dutch Afrikaner colonies - known as Boers - and British interests in the region reached a fever-pitch at the turn of the 19th century as Britain continued to build up their army presence along the southern African coast.
After failed attempts at diplomacy, fears of a British offensive prompted the Boer republics to mobilise against the threat.
The war was also one of the most expensive conflicts recorded, costing the British Empire over 200,000 pounds at the time, and was marked by asymmetric fighting forces. The British Empire required about 430,000 troops to subdue 45,000 Boer fighters.
Much of the conflict centred on establishing control of the Witwatersrand region - the largest gold mining region in the world at the time.
