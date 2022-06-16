The latest visitor statistics for Tasmania are illustrating a positive return to trading, although we've still some way to go.
By year end March 31, 2022, 744,200 visitors had been hosted in Tasmania, compared to 327,600 the year previous, and 1,310,000 by March 2020 (pre-pandemic).
What was most promising from the data was length of stay and daily spend were at record highs. That is less people staying longer and spending more resulting in the sector returning $2.19b in direct visitor spend.
Beyond the confidence this will provide to many Tasmanian businesses across the state who directly or indirectly depend on the visitor dollar, the data also illustrated what visitors were motivated to do.
About 205,000 visitors (28 per cent of all visitors) said they visited a local food producer, 202,000 (27 per cent) visited a winery, 193,000 (26 per cent) a brewery or distillery and a whopping 350,000 (47 per cent) visited a heritage site.
Why is this important? These visitor experiences are what Northern Tasmania has in spades and make up the backbone of our appeal as a destination.
Recent reporting from the agriculture sector (November 2021) cited the sector had exceeded $2.15b in food production, with a goal of reaching $10b by 2050.
Complementing this value, the tourism sector pre-pandemic generated a direct spend value of $2.52b with future goals currently part of an evolving state tourism strategy, called Tourism 21.
What is apparent to many businesses and leaders in each sector is the need to collaborate and create new opportunities, new regionally based jobs, and provide more value to rural communities through agritourism, or in other words, visitor experiences that are hosted on rural properties.
This is not new to any of us.
Northern Tasmania has always been a powerhouse of agritourism.
This is in part due to our history as an agricultural leader of Tasmania, where convict labour built the farming estates still scattered across fertile valleys centring on Launceston as a hub for services and commerce, and equally driven by an innovative spirit inherent in Tasmanians to pursue something more than our day-to-day business.
The Tamar Valley wineries established as early as the 1960s have led the way for the entire state, with boutique cellar doors where local winemakers have hosted visitors in ways that have created a brand for the valley and its produce recognised across Australia.
There's Bridestowe Lavender Estate a leader in providing 'naturalism' experiences for eastern visitors, while opening export markets across that part of the world.
Woolmers and Brickendon Estates (yes heritage sites on-farm are agritourism) listed by UNESCO as world heritage convict sites have narrated stories of our past to visitors and locals alike.
Producers across the Meander Valley from 41° South Tasmania and Ashgrove Cheese, to Christmas Hills Raspberry Farm and the Tasmanian Truffle Farm to name but a few, make up a chain of experiences that visitors can graze through on their way to Cradle Mountain from Launceston.
It is little wonder on the back of these credentials that UNESCO bestowed a Creative City of Gastronomy certification upon Launceston.
This was not primarily based on the city's dining experiences, but rather the city's interrelationship with the surrounding valleys, our northern food producers, and our desire to improve food education and food security for our community.
Post-pandemic travel trends across the world are seeing people motivated to travel to destinations to reconnect with nature, experience local cultures through local produce, and better understand where their food comes from in ways that are climate friendly.
In response to these trends and in respect of the compelling proposition that agritourism creates for Tasmania as a destination, a statewide project to develop and evolve agritourism is underway.
Called Opening the Gate, funded by the federal government in partnership with Tourism Tasmania, Visit Northern Tasmania and our neighbouring regional tourism organisations, works with farming families to explore their ideas for hosting visitors on property.
Central to this business development program is to enhance the profitability of these agribusinesses as well as offer a means by which their produce can be promoted to export markets on the mainland.
Soon the Tamar Valley will become home to the FermenTasmania Institute, given state and federal government support is secured.
This centre of excellence for all things fermented will also herald a new era in value-adding food production and new and exciting food and agritourism visitor experiences. To learn more, check out their website: http://www.fermentasmania.com/
We have a lot to celebrate about how and where our agricultural sector and our evolving visitor economy merge.
One such way is an event being hosted here in the north called agriCULTURED.
From August 4 to 7 this event will celebrate and curate all things agriculture through the lens of Tasmanian food, culture and the arts.
This event is welcoming all Tasmanians to participate, so to learn more go to www.agricultured.com.au
