The Examiner
Opinion

Cultivating the connection between farming and tourism

By Chris Griffin
June 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: Enterprises like Bridestowe Lavender Estate are leading the way when it comes to agritourism in Tasmania. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The latest visitor statistics for Tasmania are illustrating a positive return to trading, although we've still some way to go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.