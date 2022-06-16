Circa's Peepshow turns cabaret on its head, literally.
The latest show to visit the Princess Theatre ranges from the thrillingly acrobatic to the comically playful.
Under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa's Peepshow combines some of the finest acrobatic talent with the ideas of cabaret and playing with imagination.
Circa Contemporary Circus is one of the world's leading performance companies.
Its aims to be at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus - pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus
Associate director of Circa Ben Knapton said Peepshow was one of a handful of their shows currently performing around the globe.
"We have a team at the moment who are performing in Europe and have been there for quite sometime," he said.
"We have such a great ensemble cast that can easily swap in and out of different shows and gives them a chance to travel the world and perform a variety of shows."
Mr Knapton said the message of Circa was exploring the idea of testing the limits of the human body.
"At our shows we hope that the audience sees things that they have never seen before," he said.
"We are all about showcasing the acrobatic body, stretching the limits physically and metaphorically about how the body can move and be manipulated.
"The first half of the show is quite in direct contact with the audience and then after interval there is a complete change in the show. The second act is based on moving lights, moving bodies, emerging from the darkness and feels almost like a Berlin club at 3am, so it's really cool.
Circa's Peepshow is on June 17 at the Princess Theatre starting at 7:30pm.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
