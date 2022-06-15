Alleged firebug charged over destruction of three cars and a boat

A West Ulverstone man has been charged in relation to the destruction of three cars and a boat.
Tasmania Police allege the man deliberately lit four fires, destroying a Mitsubishi Triton Utility on Reibey Street, a BMW Sedan on Grove Street, a Toyota Corolla Sedan on Walker Street, and a 5.8 metre fiberglass boat on a trailer on Hendricks Street.
The 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of unlawfully set fire to property, destroying property, a breach of bail and drug use.
He was detained in custody and will appear before the Devonport Magistrates Court today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
