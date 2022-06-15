The Examiner
Caleb Michael Brettner committed for trial in Supreme Court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:05am
Youngtown man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking

A Youngtown man whose brother was victim of a horrific drug-related murder in 2018 pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

