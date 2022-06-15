Youngtown man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking

A Youngtown man whose brother was victim of a horrific drug-related murder in 2018 pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Caleb Michael Brettner pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance between March 19 and March 22, 2022, at Kings Meadows.
Advertisement
He was also pleaded not guilty to a count of dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime namely $3295 in cash and a diamond ring.
Magistrate Ken Stanton committed Mr Brettner to stand trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston on September 5, 2022.
Mr Stanton adjourned indefinitely a charge of supplying a controlled substance (cocaine) and a count of possession of a controlled drug and using a controlled drug on March 23.
Mr Brettner pleaded not guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a prescribed illicit drug in his oral fluid and the matter will be heard at a later date.
Mr Brettner's brother, 24-year-old Jake Anderson-Brettner, was murdered in August 2018 by Jack Harrison Vincent Sadler at a house in Riverside.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.