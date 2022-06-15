The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nature Strip brilliant but Tassie jockey stills holds Royal Ascot record

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STILL KING: Nature Strip has brilliantly won the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot but Tasmania's Craig Newitt still holds the race record.
Trainer Gavin Kelly is chasing his 21st win with Blackbird Power at Mowbray on Sunday night. Picture: Stacey Lear
Broadmarsh thoroughbred trainer Sarah Cotton has a career strike-rate of almost 20 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad

Nature Strip's win in the group 1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot was hailed by some media commentators as the "best ever" by an Australian horse at the famous track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.