Nature Strip's win in the group 1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot was hailed by some media commentators as the "best ever" by an Australian horse at the famous track.
And, it may well have been. But it didn't take away the crowning glory of Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt's career ... he can still lay claim to riding the fastest winner in the race's 160-year history.
Newitt set the race record of 57.44 seconds while winning on the Lee Freedman-trained Miss Andretti in 2007.
Nature Strip, a totally dominant winner by more than four lengths and, seemingly, with something in reserve, ran 58.25 on Wednesday morning (AEST time).
That was quicker than the other Australian winners of the race: Choisir (59.68 in 2003), Takeover Target (59.79 in 2006) and Scenic Blast (59.54 in 2009).
Times, of course, are very much dependent on track conditions and opinions on the merit of individual winners are very much subjective.
Miss Andretti went 0.81 seconds faster than Nature Strip which most racing theorists equate to at least 4-1/2 lengths.
Of course, that is only a fair comparison if the track conditions they encountered were identical.
But it does emphasise the point that it's very hard to say emphatically that Nature Strip's win was better than Miss Andretti's.
It's probably understandable that media analysts in Sydney were particularly excited by Nature Strip's win and quick to trot out the "best ever" tag.
Afterall, trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald, both former Kiwis, now call Sydney home.
But, wouldn't it be fairer to say the win was just another great achievement by an Australian racehorse on the world stage - and leave it at that?
Campania harness trainer Gavin Kelly brought up a milestone when Blackbird Power won at cricket-score odds in Hobart on Sunday night.
Kelly has now won 20 races with the nine-year-old who was his first horse when he took out his trainer's licence during the 2016-17 season.
Blackbird Power has won 29 races in total.
He won four races for mainland trainers and, since coming to Tasmania, has won three for Zeke Slater and two for Mark Yole.
Amazingly, Kelly's long journey with Blackbird Power has seen him win races with the gelding at 12 different tracks around Australia.
They have combined for four wins in Hobart, three at Menangle, two at Canberra, Penrith and West Wyalong and one at Launceston, Temora, Coolamon, Young, Tamworth, Swan Hill and Bankstown.
Kelly will try to win his 21st race with Blackbird Power in Launceston on Sunday night in the Free-For-All over 2200m.
He won't be the $288 he paid on the NSW tote last week but he will still be a good price in a good field that includes state mile record-holder Sunny Sanz, recent winners Joe Nien and Hayden Bromac and class mare Lockaway Kacie.
Last weekend's other longshot winner, Lifeofbrian, drew questions from the stewards after bowling over a strong field at Mowbray on Friday night.
Starting at 50-1 after longer odds were bet, Lifeofbrian finished too strongly for hot favourite Lancelot at his seventh start in Tasmania.
Stewards queried trainer Ben Yole regarding the "apparent improved performance" of the six-year-old but Yole said he was not surprised by the win.
Yole said he had not been disappointed with the gelding's recent form and he had performed to his expectations.
The trainer also pointed out that Lifeofbrian had received "a very suitable run" during the race.
Lifeofbrian will step out again at Mowbray on Sunday night and will actually be dropping in class in the Rating 50-59 Pace.
With the benefit of a novice driver claim, he will start from barrier 3 after coming from outside the second row last week.
Punters have been spoiled in recent weeks with five of the past eight Tasmanian thoroughbred meetings held at Spreyton.
The form on the synthetic track is incredibly consistent, as evidenced again last week when seven of the 10 winners started at less than $4.00 and the longest-priced winner was $7.00.
It's always a little harder when racing returns to the turf. The average starting price of the winners at Elwick on May 22 was $7.50 (longest price $21) and on June 5 it was $5.00 (longest price $10).
Looking for some value on Sunday, a trainer with a career strike-rate of almost 20 per cent looks to have a chance with a horse that went around at $51 last start.
The Sarah Cotton-trained Rapid Effect didn't have any form to recommend her until catching the eye with a first-up fourth to Donna's Day a fortnight ago.
After racing near the rear, the mare ran up behind the leaders approaching the home turn and appeared to be travelling well.
However she was held up for a run in the early part of the straight before getting home okay for fourth, well beaten by the first two placegetters but less than a length behind short-priced favourite Sistine.
Rapid Effect should strip fitter for that run and be an each-way chance in the 1390m Maiden.
Former top juvenile Tiesto hasn't found the winner's stall in five starts since a two-year layoff but looks suited stepping up to 1600m in the Benchmark 62.
He finished off nicely over unsuitable distances at his first four runs back then surprisingly led at his most recent appearance.
Jockey Craig Atkinson told stewards it wasn't an intended change of tactics but Tiesto jumped better than he expected and he didn't want to unsettle him by trying to restrain.
He'll likely settle off the pace with David Pires back on board.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
