City Baptist Church Pastor Jeff McKinnon to step down in 2022

June 20 2022 - 4:45am
HALL OF FAME: City Baptist Church Pastor Jeff McKinnon will be stepping down.

The news this month that Tasmanian entrepreneur Rob Sherrard will take ownership of Milton Hall and Christ Church has prompted new questions about what's next for the City Baptist Church that operates from the buildings.

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

