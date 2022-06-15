Opposing coaches Rob Murray and Lino Sciulli have contrasting reasons for being frustrated with their teams' results so far this season as they prepare to square up on Friday night.
With just one point and two goals to their name, Murray's Riverside have been on the wrong side of a succession of big results, conceding six three times, five twice and four twice.
Advertisement
However, a 1-1 draw at Clarence offered some respite and Olympic were within two minutes of the same result at Kingborough in their last outing before a penalty winner from Kobe Kemp.
"It's slowly coming, we're getting further into games," Murray said.
"It's just not working for us but we just have to stay tough, stick to it together and work as a unit.
"The boys are behind it, they're all working as a unit. So we'll just keep on going trying to get the result we want."
Mitch Jones has claimed both Olympic's league goals but a frontline usually including Will Coert and Toby Simeoni has created plenty of opportunities to add to that tally.
Sciulli's City have a far healthier goals and points balance but inconsistency has plagued the team, ably demonstrated by their last two home games finishing 4-0 - in favour versus Olympia and against to runaway leaders Devonport.
Between those fixtures, City also claimed a 1-1 draw at Clarence and Sciulli admitted it is frustrating knowing what his side can be capable of.
"Not happy," he said, reflecting on the campaign to date.
We just have to stay tough, stick to it together and work as a unit- Riverside Olympic coach Rob Murray
"We've won four, lost three and drawn one but it's not about the results it's what we've done in games. Glenorchy we won but probably had 50 shots against.
"If you look at the stats we're a lot of shots against and it's fortunate we've not conceded too many goals but I'm not happy how we defend games.
"That's what we've been working on but it's deaf ears at the moment. But I'll get to the bottom of it."
Explosive teenage talent Jaden Fidra has three goals while strikers Albert Amankwaa and Dan Smith have a couple each.
In addition to three points, the Northern rivals will compete for the Guardian Pharmacy Cup in the second of three Friday evening derbies this season.
City won their home match in round three 4-0, courtesy of an Amankwaa brace plus goals from Smith and Jarrod Linger.
Advertisement
With newly-crowned Lakoseljac Cup champions Devonport facing an Olympia side with seven losses from their eight games, the match of the round is likely to be Saturday's third-versus-second clash at Darcy Street. Still licking their wounds from Monday's cup final loss, South Hobart play host to reigning champions Glenorchy.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.