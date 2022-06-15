Scoring two goals in Launceston United's first statewide success since 1967 was a fitting way for Laura Dickinson to repay the club.
In addition to her own decade-long playing career at Birch Avenue, Dickinson's father Ian is a long-serving club stalwart and was among the crowd at KGV claiming his daughter's composed finishing was all in the genes.
With a Women's Super League bye in round 10, Launceston United have been handed another week to savour their 3-1 Statewide Cup victory over Kingborough, and Dickinson said it was an apt time to reflect on her family involvement.
"I'm super stoked with that. I wasn't expecting that to happen but am so happy," the 19-year-old striker said of her brace.
"This means quite a lot to me. It's so surreal. We knew we could do it but until it happens there's so much pressure so it doesn't feel real at the moment. It's very exciting.
"I'm honoured to play for this club and love the girls so much. I think I started at the club in Grade 3 and I've come up through all the levels.
"It's such a big part of our family. During the season Mum's always complaining because Dad's always at the club and now I'm always there too.
"We're there every Tuesday and Thursday, have dinner there Thursday, all day Saturday and then Dad's there again on Sunday so it has become a big part of our lives."
With eight straight wins under their belt, United return to league action against Devonport next Saturday.
