The two benchmark sides of the Greater Northern League women's competition will meet at the Northern Hockey Centre on Saturday.
South Launceston and Queechy both sit on six wins for the season, with the latter having played one less game so far.
Their two matches so far this year have been split, with Queechy winning the season-opener 6-1 before South won 3-2 just two weeks later.
They are the two highest-scoring sides in the competition, with Isabella McRobbie (19) and Megan Boston (11) leading the way.
It's a crucial game for City Marians as they look to work their way back into the top four against South Burnie.
Marians are placed fifth, a position they haven't found themselves in often during recent years, with a win set to put them in either third or fourth.
They've only played once this season, facing off in the first match of the year which Marians won 3-1.
West Devonport can block Marians' potential move into third with their road trip to face the winless Smithton.
Smithton have battled valiantly throughout the season but are yet to pick up a victory as they run into the Dragons.
West also come into the clash following a loss and will be eager to get back on the winners' list, having won their first-round match 16-0.
Launceston City's season could be defined as early as this week as they face closest ladder rivals Queechy Penguins.
With all teams playing eight games, the Tigers sit in fifth and are two wins behind the fourth-placed Penguins, meaning a loss would make playing finals tough.
Both teams' defensive units have been their strong points so far, with Queechy defeating City 2-1 in the first game of the season.
Round one also saw South Launceston defeat Smithton 8-0 at St Leonards, with the Suns set to hit the road as they attempt to repeat the result.
The ladder leaders boast the competition's top three scorers: Kurt Budgeon (27), Brad Buchanan (11) and Al McBain (10), with the latter having missed the last few games with a fractured knee.
Smithton have picked up the one victory for the season and will have to be at the top of their game to add to the tally on Saturday.
South Launceston's closest rivals, the reigning premiers Burnie Baptist, host Tamar Churinga, who have found some form.
Baptist will be a whole different kettle of fish for the returnees, having lost to them 6-0 in their first game back but the Lions have found their winning appetite with two in a row.
Brad Burston, Isaac Carter and Kayden Herbert have all scored twice for Tamar.
South Burnie will return to action after almost a month off the park as they play City Marians.
Faced with the bye before the break for the June Long Weekend representative tournament, the Hawks last played on May 28 and are chasing their third consecutive victory.
Marians haven't won in their previous six games.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
