One of Tasmania's best rovers has been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.
Former Longford player Terry Cashion, who died in 2011 aged 90, gained admittance on Tuesday night as eight new inductees were added.
Cashion went into the Hall of Fame alongside names like Nicky Winmar, Brent Harvey and Mike Fitzpatrick.
Starting his career in 1939, Cashion played 193 games for New Town, Clarence, Sandy Bay and the Tigers, as well as five games for South Melbourne.
Suffering a serious knee injury while playing for the Swans in 1942, he didn't play again until four years later, starting a run of best and fairest awards.
The midfielder won Clarence's 1946 and '47 awards, before moving to Longford (1948-51) and Sandy Bay (1952-53), picking up the NTFA's best and fairest - then known as the Tasman Shields Trophy - in 1948, 1950 and 1951, as well as the Tasmanian Football League's Leitch Medal in 1953.
He represented Tasmania 14 times at national carnivals and was rewarded with player of the carnival in the 1950 edition, despite the state winning just one out of four games.
It was efforts like this which see him linked to the likes of Horrie Gorringe as Tasmania's best rover, but Cashion's daughter, Glenda Murray described him as humble.
"Dad would just be so honoured. He would just be so thrilled," she told AFL.com.au.
"I don't think 'proud' is a word that I could ever use with my dad because he was a very humble person, but he would be just so honoured.
"As I grew up and as my children grew up, we came across many, many people who showed us how much Dad was revered as a footballer, but not just as a footballer, as a man.
"He was a gentleman. He was humble and a very kind, thoughtful person. He always said that the glories that he received weren't his. They were his teammates'."
To make Cashion's career even more impressive, the midfielder barely played from the ages of 19 to 24 due to war service and injury.
He was the 45th player inducted into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame, which now has 317 individual members.
He was upgraded to a legend in 2006 before reaching icon status three years later in 2009.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
