A weekly orienteering series will be run around the streets of Launceston to help residents stay active over winter.
Starting on June 21, the series will run weekly on Tuesday nights with a short hiatus over school holidays, resuming for another three weeks from August 2.
Named the TAC-O Tuesday Series, it is the brainchild of Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Sussan Best.
"The purpose is to encourage people to get out and stay active this winter," Best said.
"Participants are invited to take a wander or a run around the suburbs and city and enjoy finding the quirks, history, laneways, letterboxes and signs that make up our neighbourhoods."
The format is slightly different to the club's usual orienteering events in that participants are asked to arrive at 5.30pm for a briefing before being handed a map at 5.45pm.
They then have 45 minutes to head out and find as many checkpoints as they can and be back by 6.30pm.
Instead of a flag, when they arrive at the checkpoint they will need to answer a question about the location.
The events start at various sites across the city, with the first at Riverbend Park.
The cost is $4 per participant or $12 for families or people can enter the whole series for a discount. No orienteering experience is required and other than a torch and a pen/pencil no other equipment will be needed.
"The focus of the events is for people to have fun and be out and moving over winter, and all ages and abilities are welcome," Best added.
